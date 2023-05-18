Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Rise 0.63% in Day Trading, Closes at $9.61

The closing price of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) was $9.61 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1730981 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EDIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 949 shares for $9.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,369 led to the insider holds 106,610 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 668 shares of EDIT for $6,594 on May 11. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 76,779 shares after completing the transaction at $9.87 per share. On May 09, another insider, Eaton Bruce, who serves as the EVP, CBO AND CTO of the company, sold 135 shares for $9.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,284 and left with 77,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 674.07M and an Enterprise Value of 373.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.89.

Shares Statistics:

EDIT traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.86M with a Short Ratio of 18.86M, compared to 19.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.33% and a Short% of Float of 41.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.97. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$4.04.