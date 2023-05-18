Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6266749 shares were traded. OCTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7819.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCTO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53M and an Enterprise Value of 32.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCTO has reached a high of $907.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4795, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7513.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCTO traded on average about 441.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 688.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.05M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCTO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 17.5k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.