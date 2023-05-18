EIX (Edison International) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) closed at $69.74 down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $70.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1586471 shares were traded. EIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Edison International’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On February 01, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $76 to $73.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Murphy J Andrew sold 22,471 shares for $72.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,618,645 led to the insider holds 12,989 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EIX now has a Market Capitalization of 28.11B and an Enterprise Value of 63.90B. As of this moment, Edison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EIX has reached a high of $74.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EIX has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 383.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EIX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.53M with a Short Ratio of 8.53M, compared to 9.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EIX is 2.95, from 2.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 129.20% for EIX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.47 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.2B. As of the current estimate, Edison International’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.57B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.22B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.72B and the low estimate is $17.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.