Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) closed at $3.69 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631091 shares were traded. SOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Emeren Group Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 05, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.70 to $10.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on January 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 92,090 shares for $4.11 per share. The transaction valued at 378,490 led to the insider holds 14,015,003 shares of the business.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 112,809 shares of SOL for $496,360 on Dec 15. The CFO now owns 13,922,913 shares after completing the transaction at $4.40 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 60,545 shares for $4.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,003 and bolstered with 13,810,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOL now has a Market Capitalization of 285.99M and an Enterprise Value of 249.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8584.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOL has traded an average of 313.91K shares per day and 260.47k over the past ten days. A total of 67.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.10M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.3M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.3M to a low estimate of $21.28M. As of the current estimate, Emeren Group Ltd’s year-ago sales were $3.51M, an estimated increase of 667.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.19M, an increase of 414.10% less than the figure of $667.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.41M, up 81.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.9M and the low estimate is $171.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.