Entergy Corporation (ETR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $103.00 in the prior trading day, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed at $102.12, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279168 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.59.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $116.

On January 03, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $119.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $134 to $128.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. sold 300 shares for $103.96 per share. The transaction valued at 31,188 led to the insider holds 3,269 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 213 shares of ETR for $22,114 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 7,388 shares after completing the transaction at $103.82 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, MINOR ANASTASIA, who serves as the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $107.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,750 and bolstered with 4,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.28B and an Enterprise Value of 48.82B. As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $122.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 821.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.82M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETR’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.16, compared to 4.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.77 and $6.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.7. EPS for the following year is $7.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $7.15.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3.37B. As of the current estimate, Entergy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.4B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.12B, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.94B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.76B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.19B and the low estimate is $12.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.