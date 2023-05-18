EQRx Inc. (EQRX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) was $1.67 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135549 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.60 and its Current Ratio is at 22.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.60 to $3.20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQRX now has a Market Capitalization of 815.97M and an Enterprise Value of -579.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3175.

Shares Statistics:

EQRX traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 480.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.87M with a Short Ratio of 18.87M, compared to 19.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.68.