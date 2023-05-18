EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $7.80 in the last session, up 14.20% from day before closing price of $6.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842707 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Brainard David sold 10,305 shares for $12.53 per share. The transaction valued at 129,122 led to the insider holds 163,418 shares of the business.

Shields John L. sold 810 shares of EVER for $10,149 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 19,661 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,490 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 19,370 and left with 20,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVER now has a Market Capitalization of 239.66M and an Enterprise Value of 215.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVER traded on average about 492.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 781.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Apr 27, 2023 were 862.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 964.69k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.8M to a low estimate of $71.85M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.92M, an estimated decrease of -28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.74M, a decrease of -14.30% over than the figure of -$28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.37M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404.13M, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.6M and the low estimate is $318.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.