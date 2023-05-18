Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) closed the day trading at $0.12 down -6.92% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616820 shares were traded. SNMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1242 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1089.

For a better understanding of SNMP, let’s look at its different ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNMP now has a Market Capitalization of 37.20M and an Enterprise Value of 59.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.85.

Over the past 52 weeks, SNMP has reached a high of $0.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2415.

Over the past 3-months, SNMP traded about 158.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNMP traded about 147.64k shares per day. A total of 231.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.97M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.49% stake in the company. Shares short for SNMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 12.84k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.