Examining Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) closed at $0.31 down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514766 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3296 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3051.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boxlight Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2019, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2019, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Pope Michael Ross sold 4,893 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,688 led to the insider holds 1,620,510 shares of the business.

Pope Michael Ross sold 6,207 shares of BOXL for $2,446 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,625,403 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Starkey Mark, who serves as the President of the company, sold 5,875 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,100 and left with 301,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOXL now has a Market Capitalization of 23.02M and an Enterprise Value of 88.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $1.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4747.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOXL has traded an average of 537.84K shares per day and 396.53k over the past ten days. A total of 74.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.25M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 295.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 461.58k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $50.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50.09M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $59.63M, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.68M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.61M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $221.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.78M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.28M and the low estimate is $231.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.