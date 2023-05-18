Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, Flotek Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.64, up 7.23% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0434 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197754 shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 41.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on July 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Accumulate to Speculative Buy on January 20, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 4,520 led to the insider holds 871,021 shares of the business.

ProFrac Holding Corp. bought 1,500,000 shares of FTK for $1,740,000 on Dec 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,500,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, GIBSON JOHN W JR, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,720 and bolstered with 894,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTK now has a Market Capitalization of 56.29M and an Enterprise Value of 163.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -110.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0467.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTK traded 301.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 314.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.98M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $231.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $231.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.09M, up 70.20% from the average estimate.