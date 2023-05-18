High and low EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s current quarter

The price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) closed at $14.08 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $14.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1545546 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares for $14.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,701,744 led to the insider holds 1,012,722 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 64,929 shares of BBIO for $920,693 on May 03. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 36,408 shares after completing the transaction at $14.18 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $15.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,855,656 and left with 1,132,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 3.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 43.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBIO traded on average about 3.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 15.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.85% and a Short% of Float of 15.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.85.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266M and the low estimate is $10.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 545.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.