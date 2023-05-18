High and low EPS estimates for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX)’s current quarter

The price of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) closed at $1.71 in the last session, up 37.35% from day before closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1791323 shares were traded. VIRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 03, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On April 26, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Chevallard Daniel R. sold 3,599 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,051 led to the insider holds 89,023 shares of the business.

Rojkjaer Lisa sold 2,156 shares of VIRX for $3,625 on Feb 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 48,087 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Chevallard Daniel R., who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 3,532 shares for $2.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,606 and left with 85,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRX now has a Market Capitalization of 43.40M and an Enterprise Value of -17.03M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRX has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6290.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIRX traded on average about 80.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 317.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.51M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 630.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 634.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.39.