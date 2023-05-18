How is Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VERV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed the day trading at $17.14 up 3.13% from the previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791371 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $13.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on December 15, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 97,166 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,025,611 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERV now has a Market Capitalization of 865.05M and an Enterprise Value of 392.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 578.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 422.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERV traded about 768.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERV traded about 588.32k shares per day. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.12M with a Short Ratio of 13.12M, compared to 13.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.19% and a Short% of Float of 30.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.96 and -$3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$3.75, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.95 and -$4.7.