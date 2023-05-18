Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Records 9.73% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) was $2.03 for the day, up 9.73% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14302271 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 386.40M and an Enterprise Value of 398.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7732.

Shares Statistics:

HUT traded an average of 10.15M shares per day over the past three months and 8.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.63M with a Short Ratio of 14.63M, compared to 14.95M on Mar 30, 2023.