I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Gevo Inc. (GEVO).

The closing price of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) was $1.19 for the day, up 6.25% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3608130 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bloom Paul D sold 5,975 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 7,469 led to the insider holds 512,582 shares of the business.

Smull L Lynn sold 17,676 shares of GEVO for $33,409 on Dec 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 797,725 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Nurmat Alisher K, who serves as the VP and Controller of the company, sold 1,010 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,770 and left with 51,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEVO now has a Market Capitalization of 272.85M and an Enterprise Value of -61.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 231.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -12.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0701.

Shares Statistics:

GEVO traded an average of 6.16M shares per day over the past three months and 4.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.17M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 42.76M with a Short Ratio of 42.76M, compared to 43.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.02% and a Short% of Float of 23.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89k, an estimated increase of 3,641.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.36M, an increase of 175.40% less than the figure of $3,641.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 975.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.13M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.