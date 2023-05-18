I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Omeros Corporation (OMER).

As of close of business last night, Omeros Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.94, up 11.65% from its previous closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569751 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 343.36M and an Enterprise Value of 490.46M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMER traded 434.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 467.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.41M, compared to 8.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.97% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.14.