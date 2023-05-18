ILPT (Industrial Logistics Properties Trust): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed at $1.75 up 3.55% from its previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698182 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when JONES LISA HARRIS sold 19,659 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,332 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Morea Joseph sold 17,500 shares of ILPT for $36,293 on May 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Donley Brian E., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 9,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 128.51M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $15.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5555.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ILPT has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ILPT is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.96.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $107.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $109.3M to a low estimate of $106.6M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $107.22M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.33M, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450M and the low estimate is $433.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.