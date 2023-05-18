ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) closed at $13.90 in the last session, up 1.53% from day before closing price of $13.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5340167 shares were traded. IMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $6 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 958.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGN has reached a high of $14.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMGN traded on average about 6.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 258.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.1M with a Short Ratio of 23.10M, compared to 26.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $21.2M. As of the current estimate, ImmunoGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.16M, an estimated increase of 213.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.21M, an increase of 302.30% over than the figure of $213.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.78M, up 85.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398M and the low estimate is $218.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.