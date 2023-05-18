Immutep Limited (IMMP) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Immutep Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.62, up 64.78% from its previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78218857 shares were traded. IMMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.30.

On September 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on September 28, 2018, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMP now has a Market Capitalization of 140.41M and an Enterprise Value of 95.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 385.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMP has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8825.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMMP traded 94.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.93M. Shares short for IMMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 782.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 793.51k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Earnings Estimates

