Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Records 0.72 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.8500 High

After finishing at $1.08 in the prior trading day, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) closed at $1.25, up 15.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720907 shares were traded. IMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 18, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On May 18, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 18, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 27.31M and an Enterprise Value of 17.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPL has reached a high of $10.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7426.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 52.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 137.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.47M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IMPL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 424.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 332.83k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.8M, an estimated increase of 135.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.07M, an increase of 226.70% over than the figure of $135.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65M, up 183.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85M and the low estimate is $63.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 112.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.