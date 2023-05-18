In spite of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) was $1.35 for the day, up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356243 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2550.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,855 led to the insider holds 281,602 shares of the business.

Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares of CDTX for $11,570 on Mar 13. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 190,179 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sandison Taylor, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,203 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 11,021 and left with 288,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 118.83M and an Enterprise Value of 71.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9547.

Shares Statistics:

CDTX traded an average of 3.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 3.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.3M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.22M, an estimated increase of 85.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.54M, a decrease of -49.60% less than the figure of $85.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.29M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.5M and the low estimate is $5.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -77.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.