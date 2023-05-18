In spite of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (NASDAQ:DCFC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The price of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed at $1.09 in the last session, up 5.83% from day before closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903703 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 173.22M and an Enterprise Value of 296.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $10.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1082, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5773.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCFC traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 884.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 6.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 32.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $363.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 120.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.