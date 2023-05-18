In What Direction Will Holley Inc.’s (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) was $3.49 for the day, up 16.33% from the previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210520 shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0680.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 28, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Tomlinson Thomas W bought 7,500 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,375 led to the insider holds 260,825 shares of the business.

Bardos Dominic sold 9,800 shares of HLLY for $62,720 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 102,971 shares after completing the transaction at $6.40 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Bardos Dominic, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 24,578 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider received 159,757 and left with 112,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLLY now has a Market Capitalization of 362.24M and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. As of this moment, Holley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3968.

Shares Statistics:

HLLY traded an average of 647.41K shares per day over the past three months and 638.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $168.4M. As of the current estimate, Holley Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.42M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.36M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.78M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $633.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.41M, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $694.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.37M and the low estimate is $661.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.