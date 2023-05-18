Invest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.25 in the prior trading day, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at $1.27, up 1.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14998214 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 04, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 132,100 led to the insider holds 10,494,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $49,736 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 13,579,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.32 per share. On May 11, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider received 49,736 and left with 13,579,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0615.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 19.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 871.95M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 188.13M with a Short Ratio of 188.13M, compared to 192.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 14.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $75.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.2M to a low estimate of $58.39M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.62M, an estimated decrease of -47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.29M, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.71M, down -37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.6M and the low estimate is $334M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.