Invest in Nuburu Inc. (BURU) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) closed at $0.83 up 4.29% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0342 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908869 shares were traded. BURU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8010.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuburu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURU now has a Market Capitalization of 28.49M and an Enterprise Value of 29.09M. As of this moment, Nuburu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURU has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5060.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BURU has traded an average of 723.63K shares per day and 354.45k over the past ten days. A total of 33.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.28M. Insiders hold about 85.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BURU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 191.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 134.95k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.