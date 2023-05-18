Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.50, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $7.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4401805 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IOVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IOVA traded 3.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.98% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 23.88M, compared to 25.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$1.47, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 870.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.