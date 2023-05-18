Is IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $21.36 in the prior trading day, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed at $21.16, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704461 shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $18 previously.

On March 23, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 28, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on February 28, 2023, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 866.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $22.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 647.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.99M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.6, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$3.53.