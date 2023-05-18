It’s an appealing income play to consider Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

The closing price of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) was $0.24 for the day, up 7.18% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0158 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1591432 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2220.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.68M and an Enterprise Value of 8.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4363, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4253.

Shares Statistics:

SIDU traded an average of 3.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.12M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 721.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 958.76k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22M to a low estimate of $2.22M. As of the current estimate, Sidus Space Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.85M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.72M, an increase of 43.20% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.72M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29M, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.