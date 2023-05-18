It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With comScore Inc. (SCOR) stock

The price of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) closed at $0.85 in the last session, up 3.37% from day before closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414759 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On June 28, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 249,074 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 254,055 led to the insider holds 3,323,261 shares of the business.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 926 shares of SCOR for $926 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 3,074,187 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, ALGRANATI DAVID, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 18,739 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 19,114 and left with 222,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 77.98M and an Enterprise Value of 111.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3938.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCOR traded on average about 267.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 423.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.57M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $91.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.1M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.43M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.47M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.03M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $379M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.42M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $402.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $410.81M and the low estimate is $392.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.