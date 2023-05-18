It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With LendingTree Inc. (TREE) stock

The closing price of LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) was $18.61 for the day, up 9.92% from the previous closing price of $16.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642077 shares were traded. TREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TREE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $36 from $46 previously.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when ERNST MARK A bought 3,000 shares for $17.67 per share. The transaction valued at 53,010 led to the insider holds 33,216 shares of the business.

ERNST MARK A bought 10,000 shares of TREE for $182,830 on May 11. The Director now owns 30,216 shares after completing the transaction at $18.28 per share. On May 09, another insider, Rodriguez Diego A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150 shares for $17.91 each. As a result, the insider received 2,687 and left with 66 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREE now has a Market Capitalization of 224.38M and an Enterprise Value of 838.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 169.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $69.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.44.

Shares Statistics:

TREE traded an average of 280.41K shares per day over the past three months and 301.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.88M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 789.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 747.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $261.92M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.97M, a decrease of -18.40% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $206M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $773.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $984.99M, down -21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $835.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $899M and the low estimate is $810.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.