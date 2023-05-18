Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17831442 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.53B and an Enterprise Value of 8.75B. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 170.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.6M with a Short Ratio of 18.60M, compared to 18.03M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KGC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.09, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $959.48M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $821.5M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.