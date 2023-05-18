LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, LM Funding America Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.86, up 7.22% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0578 from its previous closing price. On the day, 498936 shares were traded. LMFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8578 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7720.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LMFA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Graham Andrew L. bought 10,900 shares for $0.93 per share. The transaction valued at 10,137 led to the insider holds 43,816 shares of the business.

McCree Douglas I. bought 5,000 shares of LMFA for $4,545 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 5,410 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Graham Andrew L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,200 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,872 and bolstered with 32,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMFA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMFA has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8800.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LMFA traded 885.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LMFA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 87.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 72.14k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, LM Funding America, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.