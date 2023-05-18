MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) closed at $6.21 in the last session, up 15.86% from day before closing price of $5.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617586 shares were traded. MAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $14.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Yi Steven sold 30,698 shares for $15.71 per share. The transaction valued at 482,302 led to the insider holds 1,036,553 shares of the business.

Nonko Eugene sold 15,698 shares of MAX for $248,094 on Feb 27. The insider now owns 542,723 shares after completing the transaction at $15.80 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Yi Steven, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.34 each. As a result, the insider received 817,015 and left with 1,067,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAX now has a Market Capitalization of 265.17M and an Enterprise Value of 426.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAX has reached a high of $17.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAX traded on average about 307.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.38M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 529.02k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.