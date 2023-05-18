Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) was $0.23 for the day, up 11.27% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0230 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7999496 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2060.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when RICE KENNETH L JR sold 18,454 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 11,626 led to the insider holds 21,103 shares of the business.

Waldern Jonathan sold 17,372 shares of MMAT for $10,944 on Mar 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 14,274 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 167,250 and left with 1,425,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 156.84M and an Enterprise Value of 154.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8766.

Shares Statistics:

MMAT traded an average of 11.37M shares per day over the past three months and 6.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 368.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 34.58M with a Short Ratio of 34.58M, compared to 37.75M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97M, an estimated decrease of -52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of -$52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.2M, up 126.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77M and the low estimate is $50.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 158.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.