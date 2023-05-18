Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $25.03, up 10.12% from its previous closing price of $22.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702197 shares were traded. MCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.11.

To gain a deeper understanding of MCB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Sigrist Greg bought 1,000 shares for $35.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,970 led to the insider holds 13,842 shares of the business.

Gold David J bought 500 shares of MCB for $19,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 22,231 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Reinhardt William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,488 shares for $33.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,056 and bolstered with 16,280 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCB now has a Market Capitalization of 346.00M. As of this moment, Metropolitan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Over the past 52 weeks, MCB has reached a high of $83.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.04.

It appears that MCB traded 638.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 712.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.46M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 594.2k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.72% and a Short% of Float of 13.29%.

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.56 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.55. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $7.74.

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $62.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $61.56M. As of the current estimate, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $62.3M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.29M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.75M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.09M and the low estimate is $276M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.