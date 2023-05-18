Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Stock Closes up 1.67% on Wednesday Trading

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed the day trading at $38.27 up 1.67% from the previous closing price of $37.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2274398 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On April 28, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $46.

On April 19, 2023, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Daiwa Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 19, 2023, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,011 led to the insider holds 476,191 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 120,000 shares of MBLY for $2,520,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Pambianchi Christine M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,470,000 and bolstered with 70,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 30.49B and an Enterprise Value of 33.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBLY traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBLY traded about 2.34M shares per day. A total of 801.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.36M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 134.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.75M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 12.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 24.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.