Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Stock Price Peaks at $1.9800 During Trading

The closing price of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) was $1.82 for the day, up 22.97% from the previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121142 shares were traded. NCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCPL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.74M and an Enterprise Value of 9.76M. As of this moment, Netcapital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCPL has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7006.

Shares Statistics:

NCPL traded an average of 227.86K shares per day over the past three months and 268.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43M. Insiders hold about 31.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NCPL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 138.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 14.41k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.