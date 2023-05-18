NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) was $6.09 for the day, down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $6.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987434 shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 944.15M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

NEXT traded an average of 808.35K shares per day over the past three months and 829.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.84M, compared to 6.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.63.