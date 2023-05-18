OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.23

After finishing at $0.23 in the prior trading day, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) closed at $0.23, down -3.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585927 shares were traded. OP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2270.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.20M and an Enterprise Value of -250.64k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OP has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3263, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.6118.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 479.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 389.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.79M. Insiders hold about 5.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 380.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 364.23k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 168.07%.