Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock Price Peaks at $3.2500 During Trading

The price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) closed at $3.18 in the last session, up 4.61% from day before closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1297457 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9750.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 51,772 led to the insider holds 59,223,027 shares of the business.

ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares of ORGO for $51,772 on Apr 12. The 10% Owner now owns 59,223,027 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, KATZ MICHAEL W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,680 and bolstered with 76,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 406.80M and an Enterprise Value of 428.12M. As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $6.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1719, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9223.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORGO traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.75M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 5.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 17.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $115.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.1M to a low estimate of $115.1M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.4M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.2M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.89M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $509.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.2M and the low estimate is $509.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.