Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $6.98 in the prior trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $7.14, up 2.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8574013 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when RENDICH ANDREW S sold 29,559 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 208,394 led to the insider holds 64,152 shares of the business.

Cortese Thomas sold 24,119 shares of PTON for $169,793 on May 16. The Chief Product Officer now owns 20,862 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who serves as the Chief Content Officer of the company, sold 20,544 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 147,046 and left with 62,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 350.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 36.97M with a Short Ratio of 36.97M, compared to 34.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $639.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.2M to a low estimate of $627M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.7M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $653.79M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $727.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.