PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Stock Price Peaks at $6.16 During Trading

As of close of business last night, PlayAGS Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.71, down -7.61% from its previous closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776787 shares were traded. AGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On June 11, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 11, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC sold 8,208,076 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 41,040,380 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGS now has a Market Capitalization of 200.89M and an Enterprise Value of 743.71M. As of this moment, PlayAGS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGS traded 804.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 686.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.02M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $83.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.1M to a low estimate of $79.46M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.58M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.02M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.13M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.44M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362M and the low estimate is $327.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.