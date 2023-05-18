Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) closed at $1.17 in the last session, up 3.54% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917477 shares were traded. MARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MARK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 31, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20.50 from $10.25 previously.

On October 13, 2016, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On July 01, 2015, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2015, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MARK now has a Market Capitalization of 19.77M and an Enterprise Value of 36.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2223.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MARK traded on average about 352.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MARK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.13% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.