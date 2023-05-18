scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $11.27

The price of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) closed at $11.27 in the last session, up 2.92% from day before closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530710 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,002,495 led to the insider holds 5,328,328 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares of SCPH for $2,300,486 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 92,983 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,534 shares for $5.02 each. As a result, the insider received 188,421 and left with 112,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 341.59M and an Enterprise Value of 260.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCPH traded on average about 422.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 363.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $34.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.