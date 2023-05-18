SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Stock Closes down -12.68% on Wednesday Trading

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) closed the day trading at $0.59 down -12.68% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0857 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176120 shares were traded. ICU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6782 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICU now has a Market Capitalization of 29.09M and an Enterprise Value of 37.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICU has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6007.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICU traded about 120.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICU traded about 406.57k shares per day. A total of 12.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.06M. Insiders hold about 80.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ICU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 138.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 101.78k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8M and the low estimate is $1.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 718.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.