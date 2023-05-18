Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Stock Closes up 2.30% on Wednesday Trading

After finishing at $1.09 in the prior trading day, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) closed at $1.11, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601702 shares were traded. SELB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SELB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On June 06, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Brunn Carsten sold 13,473 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 15,214 led to the insider holds 786,013 shares of the business.

TRABER PETER G sold 3,465 shares of SELB for $3,913 on Jan 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 446,121 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kishimoto Takashi Kei, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,392 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,830 and left with 364,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SELB now has a Market Capitalization of 165.70M and an Enterprise Value of 69.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SELB has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5414.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SELB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 6.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Schlumberger N.V. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $3,821.40.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.