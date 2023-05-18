Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.80 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.82 in the prior trading day, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) closed at $0.80, down -2.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0221 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530331 shares were traded. OMIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7649.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Glezer Eli N. bought 50,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 4,185,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMIC now has a Market Capitalization of 59.00M and an Enterprise Value of -126.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -77.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMIC has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1417, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1969.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 164.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OMIC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765k, up 937.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.35M and the low estimate is $27.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.