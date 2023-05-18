Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Shares Rise by 44.40% to Close at $3.35

As of close of business last night, Smart for Life Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.35, up 44.40% from its previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56332934 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0921.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMFL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.51M and an Enterprise Value of 27.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.2335.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMFL traded 232.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.55M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 40.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 3.36k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.77M, up 119.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224M and the low estimate is $224M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 474.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.