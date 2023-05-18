SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, SmartRent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.67, up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230907 shares were traded. SMRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Beard Alana sold 10,000 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 32,500 led to the insider holds 45,284 shares of the business.

Best Robert T. bought 84,000 shares of SMRT for $306,852 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 4,905,222 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 95,634 shares for $5.61 each. As a result, the insider received 536,449 and left with 19,630,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMRT now has a Market Capitalization of 659.86M and an Enterprise Value of 737.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMRT has reached a high of $6.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7897.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMRT traded 963.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.28M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SMRT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 8.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $56.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.68M to a low estimate of $52.5M. As of the current estimate, SmartRent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.41M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.78M, an increase of 36.40% over than the figure of $33.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.82M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384M and the low estimate is $296.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.