SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

After finishing at $1.63 in the prior trading day, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed at $1.66, up 1.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2274202 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 361.54M and an Enterprise Value of 256.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5587, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1813.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 260.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.14M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.14M with a Short Ratio of 17.14M, compared to 16.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $178.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 947.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.85M, an increase of 1,186.90% over than the figure of $947.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.85M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $528.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,156.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $733.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $733.6M and the low estimate is $733.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.